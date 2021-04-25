Attorney drowns in ArkLaTex lake

WRIGHT PATMAN LAKE, Texas (KSLA) — A Texarkana attorney has been identified as the man who drowned Sunday, April 25 in Wright Patman Lake.
The body of 41-year-old Joseph Travis Tyler has been recovered and sent to Dallas for an autopsy, authorities report.
Other boaters found Tyler’s body in the Clear Spring area.
Pending results of the autopsy, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Bowie County, Texas, Sheriff’s Officer are investigating his death as a possible boating accident.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.