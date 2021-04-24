VIDEO: Family of missing lift boat crewman Chaz Morales praying for a miracle; 7 remain missing

SLIDELL (WVUE) -The United Cajun Navy and the mother of missing Seacor Power lift boat crewman Chaz Morales spoke to FOX 8 Saturday about the unending grief they are battling as Chaz and six others remain missing.
Chaz’s mother Darra spoke to FOX 8 about the last time she heard from her son. She sent him a text message last Monday night and then went to bed. The next day severe weather caused the vessel to capsize in the Gulf of Mexico.
While the family is clinging to hope that Chaz will come home, they also want closure for themselves and the families of the other missing men.
Chaz’s mother is caring for his children.
Six crewmen have been recovered so far.
They are Captain David Ledet, Quinon Pitre, Anthony Hartford, James Wallingsford, Lawrence Warren, and Ernest Williams.
Six crewmembers were safely rescued.
