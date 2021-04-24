Sunnier weekend weather

Happy Saturday everyone! The rain and storms have passed to the east and now we’re getting to enjoy the sunshine and dry weather this weekend!
This morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. Expect a windy day with NW cool and dry air blowing around 10-15mph so keep that in mind when stepping out! Highs today are climbing into the upper 70s in Louisiana and Texas and Mid 70s near I-30 and north.
Overnight tonight clear skies are back, which will be nice for star gazing. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s.
Sunday: a wonderful day to relax and renew with sunny skies all day long. Temperatures in the morning as you head to work or church are in the 50s with lunch time temperatures sitting in the 70s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
The beginning of the work week remains mostly dry for Monday and Tuesday. Highs for both days will remain very warm in the low to mid 80s but an increase in clouds Tuesday will help keep temperatures somewhat at bay. By Tuesday evening, isolated chance for rain and thunderstorms are back but so far do not look to be severe.
Wednesday rain and storms chances will increase due to another front we’ll keep an eye on any chances for severe storms but quite too early to tell just yet. Temperatures will reach the 70s.
Have a great weekend and enjoy the sunshine everyone!
