Power outage in Texarkana caused by car crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Residents in north Texarkana woke up without power this morning following a single-vehicle car crash.
The wreck happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. Police say a 21-year-old man was driving on Summerhill Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert and went airborne. While airborne, the vehicle snapped a power pole in two before landing about 50 feet inside a wooded tree line with live electrical wires wrapped around it.
Officers spotted the headlights through the trees. Firefighters used chainsaws to get to the vehicle and had to use saws to cut the driver out.
The driver only had minor injuries.
Investigators believe that intoxication likely was a factor in the crash.
