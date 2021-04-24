Michael Melerine wins seat for BESE District 4

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana has a new face representing them on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The BESE District 4 runoff race was held on Saturday, April 24. The ballot saw Michael Melerine (R), a Shreveport attorney, face-off against Cassie Williams (D), an assistant professor from LSUS.
In complete but unofficial results, Melerine won the race with a total of 23,541 votes.
The Louisiana Federation for Children shared their congratulations to Melerine.
“The Louisiana Federation for Children congratulates Michael Melerine on his victory in the BESE District 4 special election. We share Melerine’s belief that school choice options enable families to choose the best educational environment for their children and we look forward to working with him to advance and support bold education reforms and other school choice initiatives,” said Regional Government Affairs Director, Louisiana Federation for Children, Kelli Bottger.
