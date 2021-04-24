Man with life-threatening injuries following early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are searching for a man responsible for a shooting on Saturday, April 24 around 3:30 a.m. that left another man with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, a boyfriend and girlfriend were having an argument in the 4700 block of Westwood Park Drive before the boyfriend left the house.
About an hour later, the boyfriend returned to the house to find another man inside. The boyfriend shot the man before leaving the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Details about the suspect have not been released at this time.
