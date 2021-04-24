Man shot in head at mini mart; suspect at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Friday, April 23, just before 10 p.m.
The incident occurred at the Hollywood Mini Mart off Hollywood and Jewella Avenue.
Officials say the incident started as an argument inside the store over who was in line first. One man then pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the head.
The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is at large and the incident is under investigation.
