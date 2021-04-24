Give for Good 2021 campaign kicks off

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Community Foundation of North Louisiana kicked off their Give for Good fundraising campaign for 2021 this week.
The Community Foundation is a public foundation takes in donations from the public, invests the funds, then distributes the revenue from the investments to the community through grants.
“Spring is a really busy time for us,” Kristina Gustavson, the chief executive officer of the Community Foundation of North Louisiana said. “We just made our competitive grant decisions and will be announcing those very soon. Then coming up on May 4 is Give for Good, our 24-hour giving challenge. We use Give for Good to help the nonprofits raise unrestricted dollars for the very worthy causes they support.”
While the 24-hour giving challenge is set for next month, people can still donate now; early donations began being accepted on April 20.
In 2020, over $1.9 million was raised despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year lots of for profits were forced to close their doors but in many, many cases nonprofits did not close their doors. In fact, they had more clients and more need then they had ever seen before. Last year was our first entirely online event because we were not able to gather and I’m happy to say the 2020 Give for Good was our largest ever. We raised a record $1,981,373 in 24 hours. The community really showed up to support those nonprofits and all the work they have done this last year. So we are asking again for community members to please come forward with your generosity and support these vital nonprofits. The need is still there and it’s greater than ever.”
The Community Foundation of North Louisiana works with over 200 local nonprofits, including nonprofits in the health and human services, education, animal and arts sectors.
“We cannot do what we do without the generation donations from our community every day,” Gustavson said. “I think what’s so important of Give for Good is that it really shows the impact of collective giving. You may not be able to give $10,000, a $1,000 or even $100 but Give for Good gives the people who are able to donate $10, $20 a chance to make an impact in our community,”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.