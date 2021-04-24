ArkLaTex agencies participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ARKLATEX (KSLA) - Saturday, April 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Many sheriff offices, police departments, fire departments and hospitals across the country participate in events organized by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). During these events, members of their communities can safely and properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs to ensure they don’t fall into the wrong hands.
Here is a list of where you can dispose of your prescription drugs:
LOUISIANA
- Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Dixie Inn Police Department, 60 Shell Street, Minden from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
TEXAS
- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 200 West Houston Street, Marshall
- Marshall Police Department, 2101 E End Boulevard N, Marshall (available 24 hours)
- Super 1 Foods parking lot, 207 E End Boulevard, Marshall
- Bi-State Justice Center100 N State Line Avenue, Texarkana
- Texarkana Emergency Center, 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road, Texarkana
- Brookshire’s parking lot, 404 E Broadway Street, Jefferson
- Brookshire’s parking lot, 609 Linda Drive, Daingerfield
- Morris County Sheriff’s Office, 502 Union Street, Daingerfield
- Super 1 Foods parking lot, 602 S Jefferson, Mt. Pleasant
- Titus County Sheriff’s Office, 304 South Van Buren, Mt. Pleasant (available 24 hours)
- Panola County Sheriff’s Office, 314 West Wellington Street, Carthage
- Hallsville Police Department, 115 W Main Street, Hallsville
- Wake Village Police Department, 624 Burma Road, Wake Village
- Louis Morgan Drug #4, 110 Johnston Street, Longview
- CVS Pharmacy, 1754 W Loop 281, Longview
- Longview Police Department, 302 W Cotton Street, Longview
- Walgreens Pharmacy, 511 E. Marshall Avenue, Longview
ARKANSAS
All locations are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. unless otherwise stated. To find a full list of locations, visit the DEA’s website.
