Warrant issued in Broadway Ave. shooting case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department have issued a warrant for a man believed to be responsible for the attempted murder of another man.
Back on Sunday, April 18 just after 1 a.m., SPD officers responded to the 5100 block of Broadway Avenue on reports of a shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, officials identified JaMichael Brown, 24, as a suspect. Brown reportedly fired eight to nine shots at the victim, hitting him once. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument between the two men.
SPD issued a warrant for Brown on April 23. He’s facing a charged of attempted second-degree murder. Brown was already wanted on a charge of auto theft stemming from an incident in September of 2020, police say.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300, or call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
