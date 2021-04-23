Titus Co. deputies looking for those responsible for vandalizing cemetery

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for those responsible for vandalizing the grounds of a cemetery.
The sheriff’s office posted pictures on Facebook Friday morning (April 23) showing a number of intentionally made ruts in the ground at the Lone Star Church and Cemetery, located in the 2600 block of County Road 3130. Officials say the vandals struck some time after 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 and the following morning.
“This damage is a desecration of a place where many of our residents’ loved ones are laid to rest,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-572-6641.
