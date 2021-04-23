TAPD asking residents to discard unused prescription drugs at drop-off boxes

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is teaming up with the Drug Enforcement Administration to lead a Drug Take Back Day. They are asking residents to discard unused prescription drugs at three drop-off locations on Saturday, April 24.
The boxes are located at the Bi-State Justice Center, the Miller County Detention Center and the Texarkana Emergency Center.
Sgt. Rick Cockrell with TAPD said this is a way to keep illegal prescription drugs off the streets and provide a measure of safety for children.
“We don’t want our young children getting access to them. We don’t want them getting stolen and getting loss and getting into the wrong hands. And with the drug epidemic we see in the United States now, this is a key program to help save lives,” said Cockrell.
Officers will be accepting drop-offs on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cockrell said the drop-off boxes are permanently placed at these locations and no questions are asked from those disposing of prescription drugs.
