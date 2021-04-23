Shreveport man found guilty of deadly 2018 stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has been found guilty of a fatal stabbing that happened back in 2018.
The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office made the announcement Friday, April 23, 2021. The incident happened back on Oct. 12, 2018 in the 4600 block of North Lakeshore Drive.
Austin Wade Boyd, 29, was found guilty of negligent homicide by a jury consisting of seven men and five women. Back in 2018, Boyd stabbed the victim, Bernard Sollers, once in the stomach and once in the chest. Sollers died as a result.
Boyd returns to court May 10 for sentencing. He faces jail time of no more than five years and a fine of no more than $5,000, or both.
