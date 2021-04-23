“People actually care:” East Texas working to ‘Keep Marshall Beautiful’

MARSHALL, Tx. (KSLA) - Earth Day may have come and gone, but for an organization called Keep Marshall Beautiful, keeping the city and environment clean doesn’t take a day off.
“It is a wonderful feeling to know people actually care,” said Cheryel Carpenter, vice chair of Keep Marshall Beautiful. “It is so wonderful to live in a community where people care and take pride in their surroundings.”
One location in need of some extra attention in Marshall is near the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 59, which is normally inundated with cars and 18-wheelers entering and exiting the interstate. That’s why Keep Marshall Beautiful is uniting members of the community to clean up the major gateway into the city.
“We will be safe, we’ll stay along the access road there and out of the way of traffic,” said Carpenter.
This clean-up is also part of an annual statewide effort called the Texas Trash-Off, which encourages municipalities across the state to collectively work to keep the state litter free.
Here are the details for Marshall’s clean up:
Date: Saturday, April 24
Time: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Staging Area: Marshall Civic Center (2501 East End Boulevard South, Marshall, TX 75672)
Registration: Volunteers can register upon arrival
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.