Mayor Perkins touring Real-Time Crime centers in New Orleans, Baton Rouge

(KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is touring Real-Time Crime centers in New Orleans and Baton Rouge Friday.
Mayor Perkins is visiting the center in New Orleans at 11 a.m., then will travel to Baton Rouge to visit the center there at 3 p.m.
The Real-Time Crime Center is set up so multiple emergency response agencies can better coordinate in order to respond to criminal situations more effectively.
KSLA’s Kenley Hargett is joining the mayor, his chief technology officer, and various council members on the tour. He’ll have a full report tonight on KSLA News 12.
