First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms end late tonight

(KSLA) - Strong to severe storms will be likely through the evening and the first half of the night. Therefore, today has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. Some rain may be left behind Saturday morning, but the severe threat will be gone.
Through the evening and overnight hours, there will be strong storms moving through the ArkLaTex. There is still a slight and enhanced risk for severe weather. These go up to level 2 and 3 on a scale of 1-5. All aspects are possible, but wind and hail are a little higher than the tornado threat. Flooding is also possible in some spots with the heavy rain. When it is all said and done, we could see around 1-4 inches of rainfall.
Make sure to stay weather aware through the overnight hours. Have multiple ways of receiving alerts if severe weather is to hit your location. The KSLA First Alert Weather app is a great tool to have, so I recommend downloading it from your app store for free.
By the time we wake up Saturday morning, there could be a couple lingering and light showers. Those will quickly move out by lunchtime and the rest of the day will be very nice! The clouds will move out, and the sunshine will be back. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s. So, it will become a beautiful day!
Sunday, you can bet money, it will be sunny! The clouds will be very limited and there will not be a single drop of rain during the day. Either Saturday or Sunday will be good to get outside, but if you like sunshine, Sunday is the day to do so. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday.
Monday will also be a good day, but some clouds will be back. Still no chance of rain though. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, and get up to the mid 80s.
Tuesday I have now kept the rain chances at 20%. Latest guidance continues to show the rain moving in by Wednesday, so Tuesday will be mostly dry. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 80s.
On Wednesday, I am more confident that the rain will move back into the ArkLaTex. There is the possibility of strong to severe storms, but it is too far out to know for sure as of now. The rain and storms will likely linger into Thursday morning. With this next storm system on its way, it will cool the temperatures down slightly by the middle of next week. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.
Have a great rest of the week!
