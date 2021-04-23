First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we are tracking severe weather that will likely be moving through the ArkLaTex later this afternoon and evening. All severe weather threats including some isolated tornadoes will be possible with these storms. The storms should clear out during the overnight hours and by the mid-morning on Saturday beautiful weather will be moving in. The great weather should last through Monday when we are then tracking increased clouds and eventually more storms for the middle of the week. The actual storm potential though is looking later in week during the afternoon hours on Wednesday through Thursday morning. Temperatures throughout next week should be on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s looking likely.