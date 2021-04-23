First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather likely this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we are tracking severe weather that will likely be moving through the ArkLaTex later this afternoon and evening. All severe weather threats including some isolated tornadoes will be possible with these storms. The storms should clear out during the overnight hours and by the mid-morning on Saturday beautiful weather will be moving in. The great weather should last through Monday when we are then tracking increased clouds and eventually more storms for the middle of the week. The actual storm potential though is looking later in week during the afternoon hours on Wednesday through Thursday morning. Temperatures throughout next week should be on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s looking likely.
So as you are heading out the door this morning you need to prepare for the likelihood of strong and severe thunderstorms that will roll through the region this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers this morning will only become more numerous and intense as we head throughout the afternoon and eventually we could see a squall line of thunderstorms move through the region during the later evening hours. All severe threat types will be possible, but we are particularly concerned about strong and damaging winds along with large hail. The storms will clear out before you wake up Saturday morning, and very quickly we will see dramatically improved weather for the region.
Speaking of your weekend forecast, once the clouds clear out later Saturday morning sunshine and beautiful weather will dominate the ArkLaTex. High temperatures in the mid and upper 70s are looking likely both Saturday and Sunday so it will be a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy some fantastic weather for the region.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking more possible severe weather that could impact the region as we end the month. Not so much at the beginning of the week when we will see slowly increasing cloudiness and temperatures that will be closing in on the mid-80s, but Wednesday and Thursday. This is when we are expecting another front to sweep through the ArkLaTex bringing a potential line of thunderstorms that could have some severe weather. There is still a lot of uncertainty right now, but the Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning timeframe definitely bares watching.
In the meantime, please have an action plan in place in case severe weather does strike later today! Have a great Friday and weekend!
