ELECTION DAY REMINDERS: Saturday, April 24 is Election Day in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saturday, April 24 is Election Day in Louisiana.
THINGS TO KNOW
- Five parishes will vote in both multi-parish races (such as United States Representative) and local/municipal offices: DeSoto, Jefferson, Morehouse, Sabine, and Winn
- 21 parishes will vote only on multi-parish offices (such as United States Representative): Ascension, Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and West Carroll
- Two parishes will vote only on local/municipal offices: Calcasieu and Lafourche
- 13 parishes will have proposition elections only: Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Jackson, Livingston, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Vermilion
- 23 parishes will have no elections: Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, and West Feliciana
THINGS TO REMEMBER ON ELECTION DAY
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com
- Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit, but will be allowed to vote.
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov
Poll workers will be supplied with PPE and will regularly sanitize voting machines between each person. Hand sanitizer will be provided. Voters are asked to wear face masks, but they are not required.
For more information, call 800-883-2805 or email elections@sos.la.gov.
