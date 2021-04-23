Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away

Caddo K-9 Ace. (Source: CPSO)
By Kaitlyn Gibson | April 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 10:20 AM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of K-9 Ace on Thursday, April 22.

Ace, a German shepard, joined the CPSO family more than seven years ago. He worked hard taking down robbers, burglars and drug dealers while protecting his partner, Deputy Justin Dunn.

Caddo K-9, Ace with partner, Deputy Justin Dunn. (Source: CPSO)

Ace passed away from kidney disease at 10-years-old. He spent his last two years in retirement living with Cpl. Trey Keene and his family.

Caddo K-9 Ace. (Source: CPSO)

In the words of Cpl. Keene, “He served Caddo and the citizens well and had a great retirement life with my family and loving my girls. He is now pain free and no longer hurting....it was an honor having him in our life !!!!! Gonna miss u old man.”

Caddo K-9, Ace, in retirement. (Source: CPSO)

Ace, thank you for your service. End of watch: Thursday, April 22, 2021.

