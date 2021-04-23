Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of K-9 Ace on Thursday, April 22.
Ace, a German shepard, joined the CPSO family more than seven years ago. He worked hard taking down robbers, burglars and drug dealers while protecting his partner, Deputy Justin Dunn.
Ace passed away from kidney disease at 10-years-old. He spent his last two years in retirement living with Cpl. Trey Keene and his family.
In the words of Cpl. Keene, “He served Caddo and the citizens well and had a great retirement life with my family and loving my girls. He is now pain free and no longer hurting....it was an honor having him in our life !!!!! Gonna miss u old man.”
Ace, thank you for your service. End of watch: Thursday, April 22, 2021.
