2 arrested, 1 wanted in killing of mother of 9 on Easter Sunday

From left to right: Charles Combs, DOB: 6/9/1990, Jasmine Fox, DOB: 9/11/1990, and Andrea Mitchell, DOB: 7/11/1989 (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Shreveport Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas | April 23, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 10:27 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people have been arrested and a third is wanted in connection with the death of a mother of nine on Easter Sunday.

On April 4 just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue. Jalecia Jennings, 30, was shot and killed in the incident. She died after being taken to a local hospital.

In the weeks following her death, investigators were able to identify three people they believed to be responsible:

  • Charles Combs, 30 - second degree murder (no bond)
Charles Combs, DOB: 6/9/1990 (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)
  • Jasmine Fox, 30 - second degree murder (no bond)
  • Andrea Mitchell, 31 - accessory after the fact to second degree murder (no bond)
Andrea Mitchell, DOB: 7/11/1989 (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)

SPD says on April 21, Combs and Mitchell were arrested in Fort Worth, Texas. They will be extradited back to Caddo Parish.

Fox is still wanted. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

The investigation is ongoing.

