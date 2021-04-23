2 arrested, 1 wanted in killing of mother of 9 on Easter Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people have been arrested and a third is wanted in connection with the death of a mother of nine on Easter Sunday.
On April 4 just before 11 p.m., SPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue. Jalecia Jennings, 30, was shot and killed in the incident. She died after being taken to a local hospital.
In the weeks following her death, investigators were able to identify three people they believed to be responsible:
- Charles Combs, 30 - second degree murder (no bond)
- Jasmine Fox, 30 - second degree murder (no bond)
- Andrea Mitchell, 31 - accessory after the fact to second degree murder (no bond)
SPD says on April 21, Combs and Mitchell were arrested in Fort Worth, Texas. They will be extradited back to Caddo Parish.
Fox is still wanted. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call SPD at 318-673-7300 or call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
The investigation is ongoing.
