WATCH: Sen. Hughes lays out bill to improve transparency for flat-rate tuitions

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Sen. Bryan Hughes laid out his bill which would improve transparency for flat-rate tuitions at public universities.
SB 1193 “Requires a general academic teaching institution that offers a fixed tuition rate program under Section 54.016 (Fixed Tuition Rate Program for Certain Transfer Students at General Academic Teaching Institutions) to provide information explaining the effect of the program on the calculation of a student’s cost per credit hour, including the institution’s current fixed tuition rate, and clearly describing the amount of tuition a student would pay for varying course loads covered by the program.”
The bill covers transferring undergraduate students and students enrolled in a fixed tuition rate program. The information would be posted on the institution’s website and in any financial aid information.
Hughes (R-Mineola) had one witness who testified in favor of the legislation.
