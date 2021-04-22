Family of man seen on video being punched, kicked by Minden PD officers calls for investigation into department

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The family of a man seen on video being punched and kicked by Minden Police Department officers while lying on the ground after his family claims he had a seizure is now speaking out about what they say happened.
The use of force incident is being investigated and one office has been placed on administrative leave. Meanwhile, the man involved, Robby Bailey, has been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
Bailey’s young grandson, who has autism, witnessed the incident, which happened the morning of Thursday, April 15 on Gum Street in Minden. A couple of videos of the incident surfaced on social media after a woman driving to work saw what happened.
The family said Thursday, April 22 while addressing the media that they’ve retained an attorney, former Louisiana Senator Charles Jones. Three city council members also attended to show support for the family.
Jones spoke at the news conference, saying the family wants the Minden Police Department investigated by Louisiana State Police and the FBI after “injustice was perpetrated upon Robby Bailey.”
Jones says Bailey suffered an epileptic seizure just before his encounter with five Minden PD officers, four of which were white, and one of which was Black.
PREVIOUS STORIES
Jones referenced the guilty verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, in connection with the death of George Floyd.
“Enough is enough,” he said. “It’s time for this to stop, not only in Minneapolis, but it’s time for this to stop in Minden.”
The family’s attorney says they want “justice and fairness” and “justice and peace.”
Several family members also spoke at the event, asking what crime Bailey committed that justified him being punched and kicked by officers. One woman says the community has been asking the police department for years to have sit-downs with them to get to know the members of the community, but that they’ve been denied.
Family members also expressed their thoughts about what they call a lack of concern from officers for the 9-year-old boy who witnessed the incident involving his grandfather, saying it was “inhumane.”
One family told KSLA one of Bailey’s ribs was broken during the incident.
They ended the news conference by saying “Robby Dale Bailey Strong.”
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.