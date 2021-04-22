TSA team preps for summer travelers at Shreveport Regional Airport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Before travelers make their way to the Shreveport Regional Airport terminal — the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team is ready for them.
In a news release, TSA says that acrylic barriers and upgraded technology have reduced or eliminated contact between passengers and TSA staff.
“The health and safety of our workforce and the traveling public remain our critical mission,” said Arden Hudson, Federal Security Director with the Transportation Security Administration for the State of Louisiana, in a news release. “In addition to new technology, the TSA has installed acrylic barriers to separate passengers and TSA officers at strategic locations in the checkpoint at SHV.”
A new CT 300 machine was installed at Shreveport Regional Airport in January. The equipment, known as CATs (credential authentication technology) reduces touchpoints.
“The CT or computed tomography equipment uses complex algorithms to search for threats, allows TSA officers to rotate the images, reduces the need to open bags and thus reduces touchpoints,” reads a news release. “Passengers screened in the lanes with this new equipment do not need to remove their 3-1-1 bag or their electronics.”
All passengers are now separated by TSA officers by the acrylic barriers. With the new CAT machines - they only need to present their ID or passports.
“We are thankful that our partners at TSA are always working to keep the public safe while traveling in and out of Shreveport. We have our seasonal Florida service launching soon plus non-stop flight to Los Angeles begin in July and we want everyone to know that we are ready to welcome them back to the airport,” said Wade A. Davis, Director of Airports for the Shreveport Airport Authority, in a news release.
Below are tips, guidelines for getting through TSA quickly:
- Face masks are required
- Leave prohibited items at home
- Prepare for the security checkpoint
- No guns at checkpoints ever
- Enroll in TSA PreCheck
If traveling with a gun, passengers must declare it to the airline and place it unloaded into a locked, hard-sided case in checked baggage. Four Shreveport Regional Airport passengers have brought loaded guns to the airport, in recent past. Each now faces a fine from the TSA that could exceed $13,000 and the loss of their TSA PreCheck privileges.
For help, any questions, you can Tweet at @AskTSA or send a message on Facebook Messenger.
