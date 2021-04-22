Strong storms return Friday ahead of a dry weekend

(KSLA) - Friday will be a very active day with showers and storms returning to the ArkLaTex. Through the afternoon and evening, there could be some severe weather possible.
This evening will have a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a nice sunset if we get enough of a break in the clouds. it will be dry, as I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be in the 60s, so it will be fairly mild.
Tonight is when some rain will be possible. There is only a 20% chance for a quick shower though. If you do see anything, it will be light, and will not linger for too long. As we wake up in the morning, it will be cloudy with little to no sunshine. Temperatures will cool down to the lower to mid 50s. So, you may need a jacket as you head out the door.
Friday is when our next best chance of rain arrives. There will be a strong storm system moving close by the ArkLaTex come by the evening and overnight. The rain will be possible in the morning, but the heaviest rain will start later by the afternoon. As of now, there is a slight risk for severe weather for most of the viewing area. All aspects are at a low to medium risk during the evening and early overnight. This includes tornadoes, strong winds, hail, and even flooding. When it is all said and done, we could see around 1-3 inches of rainfall.
There could be a couple lingering and light showers Saturday morning. Those will quickly move out by lunchtime and the rest of the day will be very nice! The clouds will move out, and the sunshine will be back. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday will be even better with abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. Either Saturday or Sunday will be good to get outside, but if you like sunshine, Sunday is the day to do so. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon.
Monday will also be a good day, but some clouds will be back. Still no chance of rain though. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, and get up to the 80s.
Tuesday I have backed off on the rain chances just a bit. Latest guidance shows the rain moving in by Wednesday, so Tuesday will be mostly dry. Therefore, I ahve lowered the rain chance to 20%. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s.
On Wednesday, I am more confident that the rain will move back into the ArkLaTex. There is the possibility of strong to severe storms, but it is too far out to know for sure as of now. The rain and storms will likely linger into Thursday morning. With this next storm system on its way, it will cool the temperatures down slightly by the middle of next week. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.