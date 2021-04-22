Some Marshall residents under boil water notice

MARSHALL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the City of Marshall Public Works Department responded to a water main break in the vicinity of Grove Street, Public Works crews were on site and able to repair the water main. However, due to low Pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Marshall public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). The boil water notice is for the residents located in the following areas: 400 & 500 Block of South Grove Street and residents in the 400 block of West Burleson Street. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.