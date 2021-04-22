Sen. Hughes bill founded on racist language in quitclaim deeds passes Senate

By Jeff Awtrey | April 21, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 8:17 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill which Sen. Bryan Hughes authored after a landowner found racist language in a deed has received final passage in the Texas Senate.

The Senate voted in favor of SB 885 in a 31-0 vote.

The bill would give property owners a way to remove certain language from quitclaim deeds by placing a statute of limitations on them. All that would need to be done to remove said language is the filing of a simple request.

The bill will now go to the Texas House for consideration.

