Pandemic Hair Loss – a Doctor’s Advice

However, Dr. Tarbox says don’t stress over this. “The reassuring thing for patients is that they’re not going to go completely bald, although they feel like they are.” She says hair loss may begin one to 6 months after a covid infection... even a mild case of the virus… and continue for as long as a year, but not forever. She adds, “Usually patients start to see some improvement in three to six months, especially if they start to address any underlying factors. that might be worsening that hair loss.”