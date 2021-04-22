Natchitoches teen killed when struck by trailer being towed by pickup near Campti post office

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a trailer being towed by a vehicle in Natchitoches Parish.
It happened about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22 on U.S. Highway 71 near the post office in Campti.
The pedestrian has since been identified as 18-year-old Natchitoches resident Amari D Clark, Louisiana State Police reports.
Preliminary investigation shows Clark was walking on the southbound shoulder of US 71 as a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that had a trailer in tow was traveling north on the highway.
“As the Chevrolet Silverado approached Clark, he ran across the roadway to the northbound shoulder. When the Chevrolet Silverado passed Clark, he attempted to run back across the roadway, but he was struck by the Chevrolet Silverado’s trailer,” Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene by Natchitoches Parish Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton.
The truck’s driver was not injured in the crash.
Impairment is not suspected but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis, Wallace said.
The roadway was reduced to one lane while first responders worked the accident, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Also responding to the scene were personnel from Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and the Louisiana highway department.
Louisiana State Police Troop E has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities this year.
