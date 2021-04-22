Lift Boat Disaster: United Cajun Navy continues search by air with plea for shrimpers to help

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy continues to search for missing Seacor Power crewmembers by air, but family members are now asking shrimpers to get involved in the search.
The United Cajun Navy is searching a large area of debris with four donated seaplanes.
“This weather was so bad that it scattered debris in so many directions. This isn’t a normal recovery or rescue. The debris field is scattered for miles,” says Todd Terrell.
Terrell says the shrimpers are answering the call.
“This is the first time I’ve been involved in something like this. If they’re searching for missing people and recovery, whatever they catch will not get out of the [shrimper’s] net,” says Terrell. “We’ve had over 100 captains that have already offered their services.”
Shrimpers will be putting themselves and their equipment at risk as they go into debris fields to search, but Terrell says it shows their will to help.
“It’s a really big effort for everybody involved. It’s a risk. Every shrimp boat, every shrimper out there right now is stepping up to answer the call,” says Terrell.
Meanwhile, the families are desperate.
“He knows that we would never give up on him. So, please just keep praying. Miracles happen every day,” says Marion Cuyler, fiancee of missing crewman Chaz Morales.
She says loss is not a word she wants to hear right now.
“Just please watch what y’all say. We’re going through a lot,” says Cuyler.
In a Facebook post, she expressed her heartache.
“Just keep praying. Just keep holding out hope. Our boys are coming home,” says Cuyler.
