La. State Fairgrounds vaccination site to close permanently

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The COVID-19 vaccination hub at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds will no longer operate after Saturday, April 24, that’s according to Dr. John Vanchiere.
The old Chevyland dealership at 2627 Linwood Avenue will be the main hub moving forward.
Dr. Vanchiere said only around 200 people are going to the fairgrounds to receive their shot each day, so they have to go where the people are.
The site at the fairgrounds will be open until Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The site at the former Chevyland dealership will be open on Thursday and Friday, April 22-23 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.
