‘Inferno’ razes Fairfield Oaks condominiums; Fire Department says complex is a total loss

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport condominium complex is a total loss after a two-alarm blaze that took firefighters hours to get under control, the city’s Fire Department reports.
About 60 firefighters, 18 fire units and seven support staffers were involved in the firefighting efforts that began the afternoon of Wednesday, April 21 at Fairfield Oaks in the 3800 block of Fairfield Avenue.
A news release states that firefighters brought the fire under control in three hours and 32 minutes. However, crews were on the scene for more than eight hours.
Firefighters will be rotated throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday morning to watch for any danger and extinguish hot spots, the Fire Department reports.
The blaze was reported at 1:47 p.m. Smoke was coming from the gables of the three-story brick structure when the first fire engine arrived four minutes later.
“Fire crews were initially met with the challenge of evacuating occupants, rescuing one person from a balcony and rescuing several stranded pets,” says the statement from the Fire Department.
The battalion chief quickly called for a second alarm to bring in more manpower and equipment.
The conditions deteriorated to the point that the battalion chief recalled fire crews who were inside trying to find the seat of the fire.
Firefighters then took to battling the fire from the outside using several pieces of aerial fire equipment. “After fighting the inferno from multiple locations and using various tactics, the fire was placed under control.”
No one was injured.
And an American Red Cross disaster team was on the scene to work with the Fairfield Oaks Home Owners Association to help residents who needed a place to stay.
The cause of the fire is not yet known and is being investigated, said Clarence J. Reese Jr., assistant to the fire chief.
