Heavy rain and possible severe weather Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are still tracking potential severe weather along with drenching rain that will be moving through the region Friday night. All severe threat types remain possible right now. The good news is that we are still expecting an overall delightful weekend for the ArkLaTex with highs in the upper 70s along ample sunshine. Next week will likely bring more storm chances late Tuesday into Wednesday along with high temperatures in the 80s.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for more cloud cover, but also warmer temperatures for the ArkLaTex Thursday. Right now temperatures are down in the upper 40s, but we are expecting highs this afternoon that should be able to get up into the low 70s. Even though temperatures will be warmer cloud cover will be building in as we go through the day out ahead of our next weather maker.
As we move to your Friday, the day will start off dry with mainly cloudy skies, but showers will begin to develop as we head into the afternoon hours. By Friday evening drenching thunderstorms will be moving through the ArkLaTex, especially for the southern tier of the viewing area. There is still the potential that some of these storms will be on the severe side, with the greatest potential now being for large hail. That doesn’t mean other threats, such as damaging winds and isolated tornadoes aren’t possible, but the environment will be most conducive for hail. The timeline for these storms will be from the late afternoon through just after midnight. Behind all of the heavy rain we are tracking clearing skies and great weather for the weekend. Both later Saturday and all day Sunday should bring sunny skies and high temperatures that should stretch into the upper 70s for many of us.
Looking ahead to next week we are still tracking warmer weather along more thunderstorm chances ahead for the ArkLaTex. The week should start off on a dry note Monday and temperatures will continue to rise for the region into the low 80s. But Tuesday evening we are tracking more potential strong storms that will be moving through the region lasting into your Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty with how strong these storms could be, but they definitely bare watching over the next few days.
In the meantime, prepare for possible severe weather tomorrow evening! Have a great Thursday!
