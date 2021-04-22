Heavy rain and possible severe weather Friday

As we move to your Friday, the day will start off dry with mainly cloudy skies, but showers will begin to develop as we head into the afternoon hours. By Friday evening drenching thunderstorms will be moving through the ArkLaTex, especially for the southern tier of the viewing area. There is still the potential that some of these storms will be on the severe side, with the greatest potential now being for large hail. That doesn’t mean other threats, such as damaging winds and isolated tornadoes aren’t possible, but the environment will be most conducive for hail. The timeline for these storms will be from the late afternoon through just after midnight. Behind all of the heavy rain we are tracking clearing skies and great weather for the weekend. Both later Saturday and all day Sunday should bring sunny skies and high temperatures that should stretch into the upper 70s for many of us.