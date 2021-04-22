Friday is a First Alert Weather Day with a few severe storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The threat of strong to severe storms returns to the ArkLaTex on Friday. Most of the area has been placed under a ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather, or ‘2′ on a scale of one to five. The risk of severe weather looks highest close to and south of I-30.
Widespread severe weather is not expected, but a few storms may get strong enough to produce damage. Strong wind gusts above 60 mph and large hail bigger than quarters are the greatest threat. An isolated tornado or 2 is also possible.
Much of the day will see just a few scattered showers around. By late afternoon storms will be on the increase and could begin producing severe weather. Futuretrack at 5pm Friday shows storms increasing to our west and starting to move into parts of east Texas.
By 9pm strong to severe storms will have built into parts of southern Arkansas and northwest Louisiana and could still be a threat in east Texas.
The threat for severe weather is expected to be winding down around or shortly after midnight as storms begin exiting the ArkLaTex.
In addition to the severe weather threat, locally heavy rain can also be expected. Rain totals of 2-3″ look possible in some areas with as much as 4″ possible in isolated spots.
