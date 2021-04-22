Forgery, counterfeit check ring uncovered; 4 people arrested, another being sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force has uncovered a forgery and counterfeit check ring that stole more than $19,000 in February and March.
Now three Shreveport residents are in Caddo Correctional Center, another is free on bond and one more person is being sought, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Some of the suspects are accused of cashing forged checks in exchange for part of the funds. And at least one of them allegedly cashed a counterfeit check using counterfeit identification.
The forged checks were legitimate banking documents that a closed business had discarded but then the checks fell into the wrong hands, said sheriff’s Detective Clarissa Harris, who investigated the cases. The name of a legitimate business was used and all other information was falsified to create the counterfeit check.
The four arrests were made over a period of weeks beginning with 37-year-old Dominic Anthony Dechristofaro. He was booked March 12 on four counts of monetary instrument abuse and one count each of resisting an officer, being an in-state fugitive and producing, manufacturing, distributing or possessing fraudulent documents for identification purposes. His bonds total $65,000.
Then 33-year-old Laken Nichole Dance was booked March 25 on three counts of forgery, two counts of being an in-state fugitive and one count of contempt of court, booking records show. Her bonds total $19,000.
Takeyah Nicole Handy, 25, is free on bond after having been booked March 31 on at least one forgery charge.
Lastly, 31-year-old Branden Lee St. Clair, was booked April 7 on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things and one count of forgery, according to booking records. His bonds total $30,000.
Caddo authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 41-year-old Richard Maloch on forgery charges.
