Fishing tournament kicks off in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Local fishermen are sharing Wright Patman Lake with over 100 professional anglers for the National Professional Fishing League Tournament.
The event begins on Thursday, April 22, and will go through Saturday, April 24.
Boats launch from Sportsman Cove at around 6:30 am with weigh-in of the days catch at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center around 3:30 p.m. each day.
Angler’s will be judged by the total weight of catches over the three days.
