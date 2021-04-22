Federal grand jury indicts Athens man accused of setting fire to water department

According to court documents, Brandon Blake Neeley, 19, of Athens, was arrested on Oct. 5, 2020 as he attempted to leave the scene of a fire at the Dogwood Estates Water Company Pump No. 2 building. Four days earlier, on Oct. 1, another building belonging to Dogwood Estates that housed Pump No. 4, was also set ablaze. Dogwood Estates Water Company serves more than 400 Athens-area homes. After both Pump No. 2 and Pump No. 4 were destroyed, Dogwood was forced to use a backup pump not designed to bear the full load of customer demands. Customers have been asked to limit their water usage until the burned pumps can be repaired or replaced. The two fires caused more than $200,000 in damage.