Families displaced in condominum fire thankful to be alive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport fire crews were still on the scene of a two-alarm fire nearly 20 hours after the blaze first started.
SFD responded to the 3800 block of Fairfield Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. It took firefighters over 3 and a half hours to get the fire under control.
The fire completely destroyed 30 condominium units. Crews stayed throughout the morning on Thursday to watch for any danger and put out any hot spots.
Those who have been displaced say they are still not allowed to enter the building. They are currently having a homeowner’s association meeting to discuss their living options.
One resident that just bought his condo six months ago says he’s waiting to see what to do next.
“Thankfully I have another place to stay, but I don’t really know what happens next. I mean, we don’t know,” said Jacob Maxey. “The insurance, if it’s going to rebuild, if it’s going to be torn down, what’s happening. We’re just waiting to hear the next steps.”
Barbara Wilson lived there for 15 years and was inside her condo when the fire started. She says the scary situation had her feeling nervous.
With her condo being on the first floor, she believes she might be able to save some of her belongings.
“I feel sorry for the people upstairs because it was obvious that they were going to lose everything,” said Wilson.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
KSLA’s Kenley Hargett will have more tonight on KSLA News 12 at 4, 5 and 6.
RELATED
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.