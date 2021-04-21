United Way of Northwest Louisiana launches ride program for vaccine access

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has announced they are launching the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign, a program that gives residents with transportation challenges free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The effort is made possible through a grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and partnership with the United Way Worldwide and the Louisiana Association of United Ways.
Rides will be provided through Lyft ride credits, which can be activated on the Lyft app or by calling 221 to schedule a ride.
“Now that the COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone 16 and older in Louisiana, we want to help as many people as possible get their shot,” said Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. “Unfortunately, lack of transportation prevents many people who would otherwise sign up from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That’s why we’re proud to support the Ride United Vaccine Access Campaign and make free rides available to and from vaccine appointments for those who need them. Vaccination not only improves health and lives, it’s how we can get back to the things and the people we love.”
Beginning Tuesday, April 20, the program will be available in Shreveport-Bossier City and surrounding areas. Those outside of the immediate area should visit here and click “Get a ride” to see if there are eligible services in their area.
“Time and again, we at LA 211 have worked to give personalized attention to the elderly and vulnerable populations, ensuring that they have information to take effective steps to stay well as we navigate COVID-19,” says Sarah Berthelot, president & CEO of the Louisiana Association of United Ways. “Now, 211 is able to provide transportation help through the Ride United Vaccine Access effort to provide equitable access for better health.”
