TODAY: Funeral for Seacor Power Captain David Ledet

Captain David Ledet, 63, was recovered from the Seacor Power after it capsized in a microburst of severe weather off the coast of Grand Isle. (Source: Thibodaux Funeral Home)
By Rilwan Balogun | April 21, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 8:39 AM

THIBODUAX, La. (WVUE) -Friends and family will lay Captain David Ledet to rest today during a service in Thibodaux.

Ledet is one of the five victims whose bodies have been recovered.

Visitation will be held at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at noon. Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Ledet is survived by his wife of 43 years, Yvette Jambon Ledet; son, Brad Anthony Ledet (Pam); daughter, Tiffany Ledet Milstead (James); grandchildren, Cameron and Ellie Milstead; mother, Edna Savoie Ledet; brother, George J. Ledet, Jr.; and sister, Linda Ledet Bruce (Glynn).

“He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love for his family, especially his grandchildren. He dedicated his love and hard work to his family, always providing the best for them. He also dedicated 50 years working on the water and offshore, which he was passionate about since childhood. He will be dearly missed by all his loved ones, but will always be remembered,” his obituary reads.

Dive operations continue at the site of the capsized vessel.

A number of groups are assisting in the search efforts including the United Cajun Navy.

They say their efforts are focused on an area west of Marsh Island below New Iberia .

Seacor Mairne also has 17 divers on site.

The names of seven out of the eight crew members still missing.

They are Jason Krell, Christopher Rozands, Jay Guevara, Quinon Pitre, Chaz Morales, Gregory Walcott, and Dylan Daspit.

