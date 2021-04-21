Strong storms return Friday

(KSLA) - The weather will be quiet until we get to Friday when strong to severe storms will make a return to the ArkLaTex. All aspects of severe weather will be possible.
This evening may have a couple clouds, but there will certainly not be any rain. So, leave the umbrella at home for any evening plans. If you are going to be outside, you may want that jacket. Temperatures will be falling to the lower and mid 50s.
Tonight will be chilly once again, but not nearly as cold as Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. Still cold enough to grab a jacket as you head out the door Thursday morning. There will also be limited clouds initially, but a few will build their way back in by sunrise. I do not expect any rain though.
Thursday will be a pretty day with no rain. There should be more cloud cover, however. Regardless, I think it will be a nice day to get out and enjoy. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday is when our next best chance of rain arrives. There will be a strong storm system moving close by the ArkLaTex come by the evening and overnight. The rain will be possible in the morning, but the heaviest rain will start later by the afternoon. As of now, there is a slight risk for severe weather for most of the viewing area. All aspects are at a low to medium risk during the evening and early overnight. This includes tornadoes, strong winds, hail, and even flooding. When it is all said and done, we could see around 1-3 inches of rainfall.
There could be a couple lingering and light showers Saturday morning. Those will quickly move out by lunchtime and the rest of the day will be very nice! The clouds will move out, and the sunshine will be back. Temperatures will warm up to the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday will be even better with abundant sunshine and no chance of rain. Either Saturday or Sunday will be good to get outside, but if you like sunshine, Sunday is the day to do so. Temperatures will heat up to the upper 70s and lower 80s in the afternoon.
Monday will also be a good day, but some clouds will be back. Still no chance of rain though. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, and get up to the 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday we are tracking some rain that will move back into the ArkLaTex. There is the possibility of strong to severe storms, but it is too far out to know for sure as of now. With this next storm system on its way, it will cool the temperatures down slightly by the middle of next week.
Have a great rest of the week!
