Strong storms return Friday

Friday is when our next best chance of rain arrives. There will be a strong storm system moving close by the ArkLaTex come by the evening and overnight. The rain will be possible in the morning, but the heaviest rain will start later by the afternoon. As of now, there is a slight risk for severe weather for most of the viewing area. All aspects are at a low to medium risk during the evening and early overnight. This includes tornadoes, strong winds, hail, and even flooding. When it is all said and done, we could see around 1-3 inches of rainfall.