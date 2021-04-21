Strong storms Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! I’m sure many of you noticed that after the beautiful weather we had during the middle part of the day Tuesday colder air started rushing in during the evening. That has continued overnight and we are dealing with a very chilly start to your day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are currently down in the 40s and could dip all the way into the upper 30s before sunrise. We are tracking a beautiful day though before clouds return Thursday. We are still tracking potential severe weather Friday afternoon and evening ahead of great weather this weekend.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a winter jacket as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures this morning across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are currently down in the upper 30s and low 40s with some patchy frost possible for the far northern ArkLaTex. We are expecting ample sunshine today, but our temperatures will only move up into the mid-60s this afternoon.
As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting our temperatures to go up but so will the cloud cover for the region out ahead of storms on Friday. High temperatures Thursday should be around the 70 degree mark with slightly warmer weather on Friday. Thick cloud cover Friday morning will give way to developing thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. These storms will continue throughout Friday evening and some of these do have the potential to be severe. Currently all threats are possible with these storms as they move through during the evening hours and then would clear out overnight.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and early next week we are tracking pleasant weather that will return for the region. After possibly a very early morning shower Saturday sunshine will quickly move in along with warmer temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with more of the same on the way for Sunday with even more sunshine. As we head into next week our temperatures will continue to move up with high temperatures that should be in the mid-80s by Tuesday.
In the meantime, make sure you bundle up this morning! Have a great day!
