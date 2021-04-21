Strong storms Friday

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting our temperatures to go up but so will the cloud cover for the region out ahead of storms on Friday. High temperatures Thursday should be around the 70 degree mark with slightly warmer weather on Friday. Thick cloud cover Friday morning will give way to developing thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. These storms will continue throughout Friday evening and some of these do have the potential to be severe. Currently all threats are possible with these storms as they move through during the evening hours and then would clear out overnight.