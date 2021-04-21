Stabbing leaves one dead in Magnolia; suspect in custody

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - Magnolia police responded to W. Calhoun Street just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
Upon arrival, officers discovered Kenneth Alexander, 29, of Magnolia, with a stab wound.
Despite officers taking life-saving measures, Alexander died from his injuries.
Investigators identified Tony Griffin, Jr., 26, of Magnolia, as the suspect. Officers located Griffin Jr. and took him into custody without incident.
Griffin Jr. is charged with manslaughter and is being held at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.
