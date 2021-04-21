Shreveport mayor to visit Real-Time Crime Centers in New Orleans, Baton Rouge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be taking a trip to two Real-Time Crime Centers in Louisiana later this week.
On Friday, April 23, Mayor Perkins, along with his chief technology officer and council members, will take a tour of Real-Time Crime Centers in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
“We’re going down to check out their centers, see what they have, see the elements of it, see how their officers are responding, checking the effectiveness of it before we bring that to our community,” said Perkins. “I’m going down with two council members, as well. So, hopefully, we come back with some great ideas, and we can set up our own real time crime center to be able to reduce crime in Shreveport very, very soon.”
Watch the full interview below where Mayor Perkins discusses his trip, the Chauvin trial and violence in Shreveport.
