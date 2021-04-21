Shooting on East Olive sends male to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent a male to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 in the 100 block of East Olive Street.
Shreveport Fire Department medics could be seen tending to him in the driveway of a residence there.
Details about the shooting and his condition are not yet readily available.
Police initially had four units on the scene between Cornwell Avenue and Olive Street and that number soon doubled.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300. Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.