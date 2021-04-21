Motorcycle crash claims life of Bossier City man

This crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Michael Thurlkill, of Bossier City.
By Alex Onken | April 21, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 10:42 AM

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police has named the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Tuesday, April 20.

Michael Thurlkill, 48, of Bossier City died at a northwest Louisiana hospital where he died of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Crews were called just before 7:20 p.m. to the crash on La. Highway 146 at Marsalis Road in Claiborne Parish.

According to LSP’s preliminary information, Thurlkill was traveling east on Hwy. 146 on his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle. For reasons unknown, Thurlkill applied the breaks and the motorcycle began to roll on its left slide.

He was then thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the road’s shoulder. LSP reports that he was wearing a DOT-certified helmet.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

