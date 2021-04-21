MISSING: BPSO searching for runaway Haughton teen

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a teenager from Haughton who ran away from home and was recently reported missing.
BPSO officials say Keith Dewayne Kelly, 16, was last seen April 12 at his home in the 1900 block of Red Oak Road in Haughton. He was last seen wearing a red Haughton High School t-shirt, khaki pants, black socks, and no shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPSO at 318-965-2203.
