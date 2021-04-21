LS LAMP program at LA Tech aims to increase minority recruiting, mentorship in STEM fields

“Having people with different backgrounds and experiences on a project team allows for creative thinking that simply wouldn’t happen if we all stayed in our own silos,” Dr. Bostick said. “It only makes sense that a team focusing on diversifying the nation’s STEM workforce would need to be diverse itself. Including the cross-curricular team from Louisiana Tech, LS LAMP is an alliance of 14 public and private educational institutions across Louisiana, all with a common goal: to increase significantly the number and quality of minority students earning a bachelor’s degree in a STEM discipline and to guide a growing number of our STEM BS degree holders to the successful pursuit of PhD degrees in STEM or stimulating high technology careers.”