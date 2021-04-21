At least two dozen units respond to fire on Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews responded to the scene of a fire Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Shreveport.
The fire happened Wednesday, April 21 around 1:45 p.m. on Fairfield Avenue near Dudley Drive. At least two dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as at least eight units from the Shreveport Police Department.
A second alarm was called around 2 p.m.
No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
