At least two dozen units respond to fire on Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport

At least two dozen units respond to fire on Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport
At least two dozen units responded to a fire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Dudley Drive in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | April 21, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 2:11 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews responded to the scene of a fire Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Shreveport.

The fire happened Wednesday, April 21 around 1:45 p.m. on Fairfield Avenue near Dudley Drive. At least two dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the scene, as well as at least eight units from the Shreveport Police Department.

At least two dozen units responded to a fire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Dudley Drive in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
At least two dozen units responded to a fire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Dudley Drive in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Source: KSLA)
At least two dozen units responded to a fire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Dudley Drive in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
At least two dozen units responded to a fire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Dudley Drive in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Source: KSLA)

A second alarm was called around 2 p.m.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

At least two dozen units responded to a fire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Dudley Drive in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
At least two dozen units responded to a fire near the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Dudley Drive in Shreveport, La. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Source: KSLA)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.