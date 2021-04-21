THE INVESTIGATORS: 67-year-old man tasered while handcuffed in police custody details alleged attack

Richardson claims the officer used his taser on him more than once and that he was threatened throughout the entire ordeal. Arrest records obtained by the 9News Investigators seem to match Richardson’s account, showing Dehon allegedly used his taser on the man two times within a ten-second timeframe. The man was handcuffed and in the back of a police unit at the time. Richardson says he started screaming for help and that was the last thing he remembers before being rushed to the hospital in the back of an ambulance.