Grambling State, SUSLA awarded $20,000 from the Home Depot

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University and Southern University-Shreveport (SUSLA) are receiving thousands of dollars from Home Depot, as part of a national competition.
‘ReTool Your School’ was created to pour into, upgrade and improve historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) all across the country.
“It awards grants to the institutions to do campus improvements, so whether that be upgrades to the interiors of institutional buildings or the outside with landscaping,” said Dr. Gourjoine Wade, associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Grambling State. “We have been successful in being one of the winning institutions for the second year in a row now.”
On its website, the Home Depot wrote, “Historically Black Colleges and Universities have taught and nurtured some of our community’s most visible and vocal figures.”
Respectively, both Grambling and SUSLA received $20,000. In total, the Home Depot awarded one million dollars worth of grant money to 30 HBCUs.
“I think the Home Depot sees the value in the HBCU experience and what our institutions have provided to the country and to the world,” said Dr. Gourjoine Wade, associate vice president and dean of students at Grambling State. “HBCUs matter, as a product of an HBCU and as someone who works at my alma mater, it’s a pleasure and a privilege to give back to our students.”
Since 2009, the company has invested over three million dollars into HBCUs through the ‘ReTool Your School’ competition.
To learn more about ‘ReTool Your School,’ tap or click here.
